US Virus Updates: Missouri Salon Where 2 Stylists Worked While Infected Closes

More than 41 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic two months ago, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Although every state is looking for ways to reopen and restart the economy, the U.S. leads the world in both coronavirus cases and fatalities, with nearly 1.7 million cases and more than 101,000 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The House on Thursday afternoon held a moment of silence to honor those who have died during the pandemic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called for the moment around 1:15 p.m. "in remembrance of the over 100,000 Americans who have passed away from the COVID-19 virus."

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Missouri Great Clips Where 2 Stylists Worked While Infected With Virus Closes After Threats

Great Clips salons in Springfield, Missouri, have temporarily closed because of "repeated threats" that came after two stylists worked while infected with the coronavirus, potentially exposing more than a hundred customers, the company and police said.

Great Clips Inc. said in a statement that salons in the Springfield area were closed because of threats it received Wednesday, but it did not disclose the nature of the threats.

On Saturday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced that a second stylist at a single location tested positive and that 140 customers had potentially been exposed.

"To protect the safety of everyone, the local franchisees made the decision to temporarily close salons in the Springfield area. They are working closely with law enforcement officials as the officials conduct a thorough investigation of these threats," Great Clips Inc. said in a statement.

