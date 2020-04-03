US Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Tops 6,000; Jobs Report Due Friday

Coronavirus deaths mounted with alarming speed in New York, the most lethal hot spot in the United States, while the outbreak has thrown 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks and by Friday had sickened more than a million people around the globe.

The public health crisis deepened in New York City, where one funeral home in a hard-hit neighborhood had 185 bodies stacked up — more than triple normal capacity. The city has seen at least 1,500 virus deaths.

The U.S. now has more than 245,559 confirmed cases, well surpassing Italy's 115,242 cases and Spain's 112,242 infections. Deaths in the U.S. passed 6,000 as of Friday morning.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

US Death Toll Climbs Past 6,000

The United States has reached yet another grim milestone Friday morning with 6,057 confirmed COVID-19 deaths across the nation.

Of the total deaths, New York state has about a third, with 2,468. The state also has a large amount of the total U.S. cases with 92,743, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Jobs Report Due Friday, Expected to Reflect US Economic Halt

After a record 113 straight months of hiring, the government's monthly jobs report Friday is expected to show that the American jobs machine came to a sudden halt in March as a result of the coronavirus.

Economists have forecast that the government will say employers shed about 150,000 jobs and that the unemployment rate rose from a half-century low of 3.5% to 3.9%, according to FactSet. But the jobs figure will vastly understate the magnitude of last month's losses because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs struck in the past two weeks. Nearly 10 million Americans have since applied for unemployment benefits, far more than for any corresponding period on record.

"Four years of job gains have evaporated in the span of two weeks," said Daniel Zhao, an economist at the jobs website Glassdoor.

The layoffs will continue to mount. Some economists have forecast that 20 million jobs will be lost by the end of April, swelling the unemployment rate as high as 15% and wiping out the bulk of the past decade's gains. That unemployment rate would be the worst since the 1930s.

6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week shattering the previous record of 3.3 million from the week before.