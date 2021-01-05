Coronavirus

Syracuse University Delays Spring Semester Start by 2 Weeks

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Syracuse University will postpone the start of its spring semester by two weeks in order to reduce the impact of an expected post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, university officials announced.
  • The semester will start Feb. 8 and end May 21, Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud said Monday.
  • The decision was made in consultation with the Onondaga County Health Department and should allow some of the university’s front-line workers to be vaccinated before students return, Syverud said.

Syracuse University will postpone the start of its spring semester by two weeks in order to reduce the impact of an expected post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, university officials announced.

The semester will start Feb. 8 and end May 21, Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud said Monday.

“Starting our semester two weeks later best positions us to resume residential instruction in a manner that safeguards the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the Central New York community,” Syverud said in a statement on the university’s website.

News

sex crimes 57 mins ago

Columbia University VP Accused of Sex Acts With Child Under 13 at His NJ Home

COVID-19 9 hours ago

Amid Vaccine Feud, Cuomo and de Blasio Warn of ‘Frightening' Threat From UK Strain; 1 Case in NY

The decision was made in consultation with the Onondaga County Health Department and should allow some of the university’s front-line workers to be vaccinated before students return, Syverud said. Coronavirus regulations requiring masks and social distancing will remain in effect during the spring semester, he said.

Syracuse moved to all online classes in November and had initially planned to resume in-person learning on Jan. 25. But Syverud said that as COVID-19 cases surged over the holiday break it became clear that the next few weeks will be among “the most difficult our country and Central New York will experience since the onset of the pandemic.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNew YorkCOVID-19universitySyracuse University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us