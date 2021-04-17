Long Island

Pushing Back on New York Wedding Restrictions and ‘Celebrating Love Safely'

Traditional weddings as we know it may not happen this year, but certain lawmakers and industry leaders say they want to get as close as possible

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Couples looking to have large weddings in New York still have to navigate some heavy COVID restrictions — some of which make sense, but others appear to be arbitrary, which has many grooms- and brides-to-be (as well as wedding venues) asking for changes.

Joined by brides-to-be and members of the wedding industry, lawmakers urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ease restrictions, such as eliminating COVID testing, increasing capacity and doing away with socially distant squares for dancing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Lift these unscientific and ridiculous restrictions so our brides can enjoy one of the most important days of their lives," Assembly Member Jodi Giglio, a Long Island Republican, said.

News

vaccine eligibility 6 hours ago

No Appointment Needed: New Yorkers 50+ Can Get Vaccinated at These NYC Sites

Brooklyn 58 mins ago

Brooklyn Driver Hurls Molotov Cocktail at Cops After Running Red Light: NYPD

For some, the most onerous task is making sure guests at parties with more than 100 people have a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

"If you don't have to get tested if you have up to 100 guests but once you go to 101 guests that you have to get tested, there's no science in that," Giglio said.

Sarah Engler is planning for a July wedding and currently stressed about limiting the guest list while figuring out how to get everyone tested for COVID-19.

"As we know, getting a COVID test and getting a result quickly is easier said than done," Engler said.

Raising capacity limits could have a big difference on venues ready to host parties for groups several hundred in size.

"It’s not for a free for all -- we aren’t asking for weddings to go back to where they were," Heather Cunningham, from The Brides of Long Island, said.

The group said it will still be important to check temperatures and for guests to wear masks while away from their tables.

Brittany Burton is getting married in September and trying to narrow down her guest list of 200.

"It's vital that we simplify these mandates so that brides, grooms, guests and businesses can ease confusion, insure compliance and get back to celebrating love safely," Burton said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandNew Yorkweddingscovid restrictions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us