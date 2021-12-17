Pfizer Says Two-Dose Vaccine Regime Wasn't Effective in Kids Ages 2-5

Pfizer said Friday an early analysis showed a two-dose regime of its COVID vaccine wasn't effective for some young kids, and it will amend an ongoing study to test a third dose.

"Compared to the 16- to 25-year-old population in which high efficacy was demonstrated, non-inferiority was met for the 6- to 24-month-old population but not for the 2- to under 5-year-old population in this analysis," Pfizer said in a statement.

The company will now look at a third dose two months after the second dose in kids ages 6 months to 5 years.

Pfizer said if the three-dose regime works, it expects to submit to regulators for emergency authorization in the first half of next year.