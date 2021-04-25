New York City

NYC Mayor Says Thousands of Furloughed City Staff Will Get Reimbursed

Thousands of New York City employees required to take five furlough days due to budget restraints brought on by the pandemic can get repaid later this summer, the mayor announced

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of New York City employees required to take five unpaid furlough days over the past six months will be repaid, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday.

Back in September, de Blasio said city employees would need to take the furlough as a way to save money due to the budget constraints brought on by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An estimated 9,500 employees "across city agencies" took five days off between October 2020 and March 2021 in a move the mayor said saved New York City roughly $21 million.

News

New York City 3 hours ago

Bronx Teen Killed, 10 Others Wounded in Overnight Gun Violence in NYC

Dulce Maria Alavez 15 hours ago

‘I Miss Her So Much': Family Marks 7th Birthday of Missing Girl Dulce María

Now, many months after that announcement, the mayor said Saturday that the federal stimulus the city received has allowed for the employees to be paid back in the coming months.

“Public servants have gone above and beyond to serve New Yorkers this past year,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We had to make difficult decisions as we faced a massive budget shortfall last year."

Mayor Bill de Blasio is furloughing his City Hall staff, including himself. The measure, announced Wednesday, is a way to save money due to the budget constraints brought on by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The news comes as New York City's already delayed school year launched its remote start Wednesday, a soft opening intended to serve as a prologue to next week's in-person return for more than a half-million students. Katherine Creag reports.

City employees will be able to reclassify their five furlough days as annual leave days or comp time in June, and get their money back the next month.

“Thanks to the federal stimulus, we are in a much better place and can pay these workers back for their sacrifice," the mayor said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityCOVID-19Mayor Bill de Blasio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us