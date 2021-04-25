NYC Mayor Says Thousands of Furloughed City Staff Will Get Reimbursed

Thousands of New York City employees required to take five unpaid furlough days over the past six months will be repaid, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday.

Back in September, de Blasio said city employees would need to take the furlough as a way to save money due to the budget constraints brought on by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 9,500 employees "across city agencies" took five days off between October 2020 and March 2021 in a move the mayor said saved New York City roughly $21 million.

Now, many months after that announcement, the mayor said Saturday that the federal stimulus the city received has allowed for the employees to be paid back in the coming months.

“Public servants have gone above and beyond to serve New Yorkers this past year,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We had to make difficult decisions as we faced a massive budget shortfall last year."

City employees will be able to reclassify their five furlough days as annual leave days or comp time in June, and get their money back the next month.

“Thanks to the federal stimulus, we are in a much better place and can pay these workers back for their sacrifice," the mayor said.