NYC Students Begin Remote Orientation as Clock Ticks Down to Contested In-Person Start

What to Know New York City's already delayed school year begins Wednesday in a soft opening that will serve as a transitional 3-day period before scheduled hybrid learning begins Monday

The principals union said more than 10,000 new teachers are needed to fill gaps created by in-person and remote learning; Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to send 2,000 additional educators into the system to start

The city plans to do random testing of students and staff for the virus starting on Oct. 1. The mayor said Monday that a COVID-19 “situation room” would be set up to respond swiftly to school coronavirus cases

New York City's already delayed school year is scheduled to start remotely Wednesday in a soft opening that will serve as a prologue to the return of students to physical classrooms next week.

Unions representing teachers and principals in the nation's largest public school district say schools still don't have the teachers or the coronavirus safety measures that are needed, but Mayor Bill de Blasio has insisted that the school year will start as planned with three days of online orientation this week.

Even as more than 1 million kids remotely return to class, it's an open question whether the city can pull off the hybrid learning system. According to the city's Department of Education, students will spend the next few days reconnecting to their school community, learning health and safety procedures and work out any technical difficulties before they begin hybrid learning Monday.

The 3-day transitional start of the fall school year begins as one school, PS 139 in Ditmas Park, had to be shut down for at least 24 hours after a second COVID case was confirmed among educational staff in a four-day span. That is the same school where teachers staged a protest on Monday, placing desks outside the building to call attention to what they say are unsafe conditions inside.

De Blasio on Tuesday suggested the outdoor demonstrations are familiar union tactics. When asked about the Council of School Supervisors & Administrators' complaints that there are 10,000 teachers needed to cover both in-classroom and remote learning, he said, "I have never met a manager that didn’t want a bigger budget and more personnel."

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, questioned both staffing levels and coronavirus safety.

With less than two weeks before students in the largest school district in the country return to in-person learning, two New York City school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and parents are getting a first look at the safety protocols that have been implemented to keep kids safe from COVID-19. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

“Right now we still don’t have a teacher for every classroom for students who come in,” Mulgrew said Tuesday on TV station NY1. “We still don’t know if all the schools are being cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis because custodians have not been given all the proper equipment to do those things.”

The mayor did admit that it is possible the city will have to find more teachers by the time hybrid learning begins, acknowledging that he may have to add more than the additional 2,000 staff he promised the unions this week.

"We will compare notes, if there are still some gaps we will take another step," said de Blasio.

Students are scheduled to return to their physical classrooms Monday for the first time since last March when COVID-19 forced the closure of schools in New York and across much of the nation. As educators call for the new school year to be fully remote, more parents are opting out their children out of in-person learning.

New York City public school teachers are holding a "Not Until It’s Safe" day of action on Monday to protest what they say are unsafe conditions at school buildings. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

As of last week, 42 percent of parents who answered the city's learning preference survey have chosen to go completely remote. That number is up 15 percentage points in the last two weeks.

“I’m doing 100 percent online learning. I don’t feel comfortable going into a school," student Cesar Gonzalez tells NBC New York.

At least 56 city schools have had one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, the city's Department of Education announced Tuesday. Click here to see the full list of affected schools.

The city is also still scrambling to make fixes at other schools across the five boroughs. At P.S. 209 in the Bronx, teachers stayed outside on Tuesday because the ventilation system isn't working.

"There has been no solution yet, so we decided today to start working outside in hopes this will be fixed before our students come on Monday," said teacher Alyson Bamford.

To protest school reopenings, teachers took a day of action to prove their concern, Andrew Siff reports.

There is no fix coming for another school in Manhattan, which has been deemed unsafe for in-person return. The Martin Luther King Junior Educational Complex on the Upper West Side, a huge school with 6,000 students, won't be opening Monday and students just learned Wednesday where they'll have to attend school.

Junior Crisostomo, a high school senior at MLK, says the change is too sudden. He's among at least 800 students from several schools (including Maxine Greene High School for Imaginative Inquiry, the High School for Law, Advocacy and Community Justice, and Manhattan/Hunter Science High School) who were told they can either opt to learn remotely or commute to a school building downtown.

For many students commuting from places like the Bronx, a trip to Borough of Manhattan Community College would add likely around a half-hour both ways.

Other schools that are part of the complex — including Grades 9-12 of the Special Music School, the Urban Assembly School for Media Studies, and the High School of Arts and Technology — will use Success Academy space in other DOE buildings, according to education officials.

"We've been clear from the beginning that if a building or classroom was not safe, we would not use it. While the vast majority of our classrooms and nearly all of our buildings will be ready to serve children and staff on September 21, we have found alternative space for the schools located on the Martin Luther King, Jr. campus," the city's DOE said in a statement. "All schools will be accommodated and we have found suitable, safe and convenient options for these school communities to help start their year strong."

The city says it plans to do random testing of students and staff for the virus starting on Oct. 1. The mayor said Monday that a COVID-19 “situation room” would be set up to respond swiftly to school coronavirus cases.