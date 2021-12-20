Omicron Variant

NY Warns of Price Gouging Amid Omicron Wave: ‘Fraudsters Are on Notice'

An online portal and phone hotline are open to report instances of price gouging

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A doubling of positive cases amid a resurgence of COVID-19 has New Yorkers rushing out to grab at-home tests and high-quality masks, and the new demand on these products has the state's attorney general worried about price gouging.

Attorney General Letitia James sounded the alarm Sunday of possible price hikes on consumers eager to acquire tools to detect and try to curb the spread of the highly-infection virus.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

New Yorkers in past days faced wait times that extended beyond several hours at local testing sites, and others struck out trying to pickup at-home tests after visiting multiple pharmacies.

“As New York sees an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, more and more New Yorkers are looking for at-home tests and other tools in the fight against the coronavirus," the attorney general said. "If New Yorkers see exorbitant price increases, they are encouraged to report it my office immediately."

"And fraudsters are on notice that if they attempt to price gouge during this new surge, we will not hesitate to take action," she added.

An online web portal and phone hotline (800-771-7755) are available to New Yorkers seeking to report instances of price gouging.

News

omicron 4 hours ago

NYC Warns Worst of Omicron Surge Is Ahead as Vaccine Mandate Expands Again

COVID-19 vaccines 3 hours ago

See COVID Vaccine Efficacy Against Omicron Infection, Severe Disease in One Chart

New York's price gouging statute prevents "unconscionably excessive pricing of essential goods and services during any abnormal disruption of the market, such as severe weather, power outages, strikes, or national or local emergencies."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Omicron VariantNew Yorkcoronavirus pandemicholiday travelcovid-19 surge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us