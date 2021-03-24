NY Launches Citizen Public Health Training Program to Tackle Health Crisis

What to Know New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Citizen Public Health Training Program -- a free educational initiative that the state hopes will allow citizens to address, and possibly even prevent, future public health issues, including COVID-19.

Cornell University will offer the free state-of-the-art online program. The university developed the 8-session, 16-hour curriculum, which includes eight interactive sessions with Cornell and SUNY professors and national experts.

Enrollment for the program opens Wednesday, with classes started April 30. Those interested, can register online at ny.gov/citizenpublichealth.

Dr. Lorin Warnick, from Cornell University, called the program "innovative."

"We at Cornell are very honored to be a part of this effort," Warnick said. "The course will be offered to any New Yorker. It will allow citizens of our state to learn from Cornell educators and to become public health leaders for their families and communities."

Those who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate of completion from Cornell and the state's Department of Health.

"In the event of another health care emergency, this would be a body of people who could volunteer to help in their community," Cuomo said, adding that he believes the program will attract many people.

