Nursing Home at Coronavirus Epicenter Says 29 Died After Workers Allege Underreporting

A New York City nursing home at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak is defending its care of sick elders and confirmed that 29 have died, following a report that alleged the facility was underreporting deaths.

The New York Times first reported Thursday that family members of residents at Sapphire Center, a rehabilitation and nursing facility in Flushing, Queens, say that there has been little to no communication from the center's administrator and they are worried that the death toll is much higher due to what care staff are telling them.

Local assemblyman Ron Kim says that family members reached out to him to find out what's going on because they cannot get in contact with their loved ones. He also says the nursing home is short-staffed and they lack personal protective equipment.

"They deserve to know their families are being kept safe and they are practicing social distance, they're being tested. These are lives where every second count inside these nursing homes," Kim said.

29 people died at one of our nursing homes from #COVID19 and we still don't have answers. Families deserve to know what the hell is going on. pic.twitter.com/vMHK10IuS2 — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) April 16, 2020

Workers at the 227-bed facility also told The New York Times it's possible that as many as 60 residents have died.

In a statement to NBC News, Michael Balboni, the Executive Director of Greater New York Health Care Facilities Association/Consultant to Sapphire Center, insisted that PPEs are not an issue. He says the New York City Department of Health officials were at the center on Thursday and quickly left after they found no issues.

Balboni said the 29 residents died between March 1 and April 15.

"Within that timetable if it is 29 dead it is a tragedy and everyone is a life but during a pandemic like this it would not be an aberration," he said. "It is a very trying time for a long term facility."

"As stunning and shocking as these numbers are we will see more of this at assisted living facilities. This is a cruel disease the targets the elderly and the infirm," Balboni continued.

The problem is not unique to this nursing facility. The largest increase in nursing home deaths was in New York state, where the death count soared from 1,330 last week to 3,060, as of Wednesday, a state health spokeswoman told NBC News. That means that 2.3 percent of the estimated 131,000 New York residents who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have died from the coronavirus so far.

"Determining the actual numbers of dead as well as who had COVID is never easy during a pandemic because determining cause of death with the elderly is difficult due to other pre-existing conditions which includes co-morbidities," Balboni said.

In the neighboring state of New Jersey, the coronavirus has spread to more than 95% of the state’s 375 long-term care facilities, according to state health officials. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that the attorney general will be looking into the staggering number of deaths.