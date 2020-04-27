Murphy Outlines 6-Step Plan Aimed at Restarting New Jersey’s Economy

What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled a six-point plan Monday to begin reopening the state’s economy even as the coronavirus outbreak persists

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled a six-point plan Monday to begin reopening the state’s economy even as the coronavirus outbreak persists.

The first-term Democratic governor projected optimism but cautioned the state is not ready to end its stay-at-home order or quit the weekslong social distancing guidelines that have hobbled the economy.

“We will move as quickly as we can, but as safely as we must,” Murphy said.

Murphy also announced Monday at a news conference that the positive cases reached 111,000, with the death toll climbing by 106 people to 6,044.

The six-part plan consists of four steps that must be completed first, the governor said:

Sustaining downward trends in new COVID-19 cases and other metrics.

Expanding testing capacity.

Boosting contact tracing.

Ensuring safe places for residents with the virus to isolate.

The next two steps, he said, are:

Restarting the economy “responsibly.”

Ensuring resiliency.

Murphy didn’t provide a timeline but said he is seeking trend lines to show decreases over 14 days. He cautioned against using just one day or a “snapshot” in time as a basis for reopening.

The state is also working toward doubling its testing capacity by the end of May, Murphy said.

New Jersey will “merge” its response with the neighboring states, Murphy said. That means sharing information and making decisions based on public health officials’ advice, according to the governor.

