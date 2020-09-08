More Than Half a Million US Children Have Had COVID-19

More than 500,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported Tuesday, and the rate of new cases among kids continues to rise.

From Aug. 20 to Sept. 3, there were 70,630 cases reported among children — an increase of 16 percent — bringing the national total to 513,415. The largest increases were reported in six states: Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

As many as 103 children have died, according to the report. The half a million pediatric cases represent 9.8 percent of the more than 6 million cases overall in the country.

Full NBC News coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

"These numbers are a chilling reminder of why we need to take this virus seriously," Dr. Sara Goza, president of the academy, said in a statement.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.