New Jersey

More Than 2,000 NJ Inmates Released to Slow Spread of Coronavirus in Prisons

The move came less than a month after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill to reduce sentences for inmates to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state’s prison system

Bloomberg

More than 2,000 inmates in New Jersey were released Wednesday in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the state’s prison system — almost a month after the state passed one of the first bills in the U.S. to reduce sentences because of the pandemic, NBC News reported.

Liz Velez, a New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesperson, told NBC News in an email that 2,261 adults nearing the end of their prison sentences were released early Wednesday amid rising coronavirus cases in some state prisons.

As of Wednesday morning, the department recorded at least 51 inmate deaths and 4,111 cases, including employees and inmates, since the beginning of April, according to department Covid-19 data.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Coronavirus 52 mins ago

In Virus Era, Bubbles Provide Game-Changing Lessons Learned

coronavirus pandemic 11 hours ago

Four Italian Regions, Including Milan, Put Under Lockdown

According to the Marshall Project, which is tracking state and federal prison Covid-19 data, the numbers represent one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the nation.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us