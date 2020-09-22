reopening

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Reopening to Public with Restrictions

Visitors will have to buy tickets in advance, and the museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday

Intrepid Museum
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is joining the ranks of city cultural institutions welcoming the return of visitors.

The museum, a former aircraft carrier on Manhattan’s west side, will re-open to the general public on Friday, with coronavirus restrictions.

Visitors will have to buy tickets in advance, and the museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

News

hate crime Sep 21

‘Go Back to Africa:' Woman Faces Up to 7 Years in Bottle Attack on Black NYC Jogger

COVID-19 16 hours ago

5 More States Added to Tri-State Quarantine List as U.S. COVID-19 Cases Near 7 Million

Other requirements will include the wearing of masks, and limited capacity.

The museum said some exhibits will be off-limits to the public, but visitors will be able to see the aircraft that are kept on the flight and hangar decks. The space shuttle Enterprise will also be open.

Other city museums including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Museum of Natural History have also reopened with restrictions.

This article tagged under:

reopeningNew York CityCoronavirusCOVID-19Intrepid Museum
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us