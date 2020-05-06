Coronavirus

Inside the DHS Lab Trying to Crack the COVID-19 Code

The scientists have been working 15 hours a day, seven days a week

View of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center
U.S. Department of Homeland Security

For scientists working at the Department of Homeland Security’s biodefense research laboratory, the directive from senior agency officials was unprecedented: drop everything and focus on one target, the coronavirus.

As the number of positive cases in the United States tops 1.2 million and deaths exceed 70,000, those scientists have been working 15 hours a day, seven days a week trying to crack the COVID-19 code, NBC News reports.

“This is the most urgent thing we have worked on since 9/11,” said Lloyd Hough, a senior official and biology expert with Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus scams 11 hours ago

How to Use This Google Tool to Protect Your Information From Coronavirus Scammers

coronavirus pandemic 17 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Trump Now Says Task Force to Remain; ‘COVID Party’ Warning in Wash.

The National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, or NBACC, was created and built by the department as a federal response to anthrax letter attacks in 2001.

Located on the sprawling biodefense campus at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, an hour outside Washington, D.C., the NBACC was the first national laboratory created by Homeland Security.

Read more on this story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusU.S Department of Homeland Security
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us