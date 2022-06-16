How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID?

COVID-19

In 2020, COVID-19 reinfections were considered rare. In 2021, breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals could occur, but again, the risk was low.

In 2022, that's no longer the case for either. As more immune-dodging coronavirus variants emerge, reinfections and breakthrough infections appear increasingly normal.

The United States isn't currently tracking COVID reinfections. However, U.K. researchers have found that the risk of reinfection was eight times higher during the omicron wave than it was in last year's delta wave.

Of course, just because reinfections are possible, doesn’t mean people should give up on all efforts to prevent them; staying up-to-date on vaccinations and wearing masks indoors in places with high transmission still work to lower risk.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

The FDA must still decide whether to take the recommendations and approve the COVID-19 vaccine for kids between six months and 5 years old.

