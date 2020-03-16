Coronavirus

How Has the Coronavirus Outbreak Impacted You?

We want to hear from you and your community

The novel coronavirus outbreak has impacted Americans in myriad ways, from crippling small businesses to shuttering concerts, festivals and season tournaments for most multi-million dollar sporting franchises. Cities of millions became ghost towns almost overnight as the United States grapples with an outbreak of COVID-19 infections from state to state.

How has the coronavirus impacted you personally, as well as your family, your job and your community? We want to hear from you — what your concerns are and how you and your community is coping with the coronavirus.

Your survey answer may be collected and published by this station and NBC Owned Television Stations. See our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

