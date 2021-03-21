Deputies Bust Party at Tribeca Building Again for Breaking COVID Rules

It was another crowded night at Tribeca building playing host to a large party in clear violation of COVID safety regulations, according to the New York City sheriff.

Deputies charged five people for their roles in hosting an illicit party Friday night on Harrison Street, the second time in weeks they broke up a party at that location. On Feb. 28, three people were arrested for violating emergency orders, two of which earned $15,000 fines.

This time around, deputies found 123 people partying inside allegedly drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and not wearing masks, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said Saturday.

03/19/21 @ 1130 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down (again) unlicensed bar/club @ 1 Harrison St, NY, NY, 120+ people, no liquor license, illegal sale of alcohol to minors, unlawfully dealing with minors, health code offenses, 5 charged with various penal law, alcohol & health offenses pic.twitter.com/t8SyectyV5 — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) March 20, 2021

The party's host, a bar tender working the event and two DJs were arrested and issued desk appearance tickets, Fucito said. A fifth person connected to the event was also arrested for alleged unlawful marijuana possession.

A 17-year-old boy attending the party fell down a flight of stairs and had to be taken to a nearby hospital after consuming alcohol purchased at the party, Fucito added. Deputies later released him into the custody of his parents.

The party's host faces a $15,000 fine while the bar tender and two DJs could pay $1,000, according to the sheriff.