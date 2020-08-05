DeCamp to Suspend All Bus Lines By Week's End; Cites Fallout From Pandemic As Reason

What to Know DeCamp Bus Lines, the family-owned transportation company serving northern New Jersey, will be suspending services effective midnight Aug. 7 due to the ongoing health crisis.

In a tweet Wednesday, the company cited the "sustained effects of the COVID-19 pandemic" as the reason.

According to the spokeswoman, DeCamp is getting approximately 300 passengers a day instead of the usual 3,000 it saw prior to the coronavirus health crisis and the company can’t pay salaries and insurance, among other costs, based on the current revenue stream.

DeCamp Bus Lines, the family-owned transportation company serving northern New Jersey, will be suspending services effective midnight Aug. 7 due to the ongoing health crisis.

In a tweet Wednesday, the company cited the "sustained effects of the COVID-19 pandemic" as the reason.

A spokeswoman, who declined to identify herself to News 4, said service is suspended after Friday until September at the earliest, if that even happens.

According to the spokeswoman, DeCamp is getting approximately 300 passengers a day instead of the usual 3,000 it saw prior to the coronavirus health crisis and the company can’t pay salaries and insurance, among other costs, based on the current revenue stream.

The spokeswoman added that DeCamp, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary after starting as a stagecoach company, is getting no state money and has no federal PPP money.