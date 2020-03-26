San Diego Assisted Living Facility Holds Balcony Fitness Classes

Inspired by groups of Italians who sang to each other from their balconies while isolated due to the threat of COVID-19, leaders at a senior living facility in San Diego's Bankers Hill neighborhood decided to do something similar.

It's just heart warming to see all of them out on their balconies Marina Kahn

Every morning the elderly men and women at Merrill Gardens are encouraged to step out onto their balconies for some exercise.

Here’s something to brighten your day.Elderly men & women at Merrill Gardens Assisted Living Facility (isolated for their own protection for 2 weeks) now participate in balcony exercise.So great. Posted by Steven Luke NBC 7 San Diego on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Marina Kahn, the fitness instructor who used to lead classes inside the facility, now stands in the middle of 2nd Ave. in a bright colored shirt while shouting out instructions to her students.

"I've been exercising with them for the past two years, so I know them pretty well and it's just heartwarming to see all of them out on their balconies," said Kahn.

Thankfully, none of the 90 or so residents at Merrill Gardens have shown symptoms of COVID-19, but the facility managers aren't taking chances.

The residents, most of whom live alone, have been under an internal lockdown in their rooms for two weeks and say they miss the social interaction with their neighbors.

The exercise program runs about 30 minutes and is now the daily highlight for many of the residents. During a recent session, one resident held a sign that "Happy to See You."

Sometimes passersby on the street join the classes, as well.