Coronavirus

Appeals Court Upholds Challenges to NY's COVID Restrictions at Houses of Worship

The Court of Appeals ordered the federal district court to issue a preliminary injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing 10- and 25-person attendance limits at houses of worship in red and orange zones, areas hardest hit by the virus

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld challenges to New York state’s attendance restrictions at houses of worship to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order limiting attendance at places of worship with fixed capacity in hotspots “discriminates against religion on its face.”

The U.S. Supreme Court had issued an injunction against those limits pending the appeal. The Court of Appeals ordered the federal district court to issue a preliminary injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing 10- and 25-person attendance limits at houses of worship in red and orange zones, areas hardest hit by the virus.

COVID-19 Nov 28

Brooklyn Bishop Hails SCOTUS Ruling, Says Diocese in Line With Pope

COVID-19 Nov 26

Supreme Court Blocks NY's COVID Restrictions Limiting Attendance at Houses of Worship

The court’s action was a victory for the Roman Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues that had sued to challenge the restrictions.

“Agudath Israel continues to encourage everyone to mask and to maintain social distancing, and we are certain that this is possible without threatening the religious liberties that our country holds dear,” Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudath Israel of America, said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNew YorkCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us