Stores open New Year's Day 2025: Are Walmart, Costco or Target open today?

Shoppers looking to start the new year spending holiday gift cards or making returns will have some options on New Year's Day 2025. A number of large retailers across the country will be open.

Target and Walmart will both be open on New Year's Day. Costco will be closed Wednesday.

Walmart hours New Year's Day 2025

Unlike Thanksgiving or Christmas, Walmart will be open for regular hours and shopping on New Year's Day Wednesday.

The news was confirmed by TODAY.

“All stores will operate during normal business hours," a Walmart spokesperson told TODAY.

Many stores are typically open until 11 p.m., but the best advice is to check with your local store for their hours.

Walmart store locator

You can find the hours and locations of the Walmart near you at the company's store locator here.

Costco New Year's Day hours

Is Costco open on New Year's Day?

Costco stores across the U.S. will be closed on New Year's Day Wednesday.

Target New Year's Day hours - Is Target open?

Target was closed on Christmas Day, but will be open on New Year's Day.

You can find your local store and verify its hours here.