Watch Live: Biden Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson Begins Final Day of Questions in Senate Confirmation Hearings

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to answer senators' final round of questions during the third day of her confirmation hearings.

Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee, if confirmed will become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

In the lengthy first day of questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republicans grilled Jackson about her sentencing record, especially regarding a handful of cases centering on child pornography crimes.

The GOP members argued that Jackson gave too-light punishments to defendants in those cases, but numerous fact checkers have called those accusations misleading.

Jackson defended her record, and Democratic committee members spent much of their own time defending her.

