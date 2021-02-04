Money Report

Watch Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey Speak After Latest Policy Decision

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Jason Alden | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is speaking at a press conference following the U.K. central bank's latest monetary policy decision.

Investors will likely watch for any comments from Bailey on the health of the U.K. economy and the possibility of further monetary stimulus. The U.K. entered a third national lockdown at the start of the month to tackle a new variant of Covid-19. At the same time, market players are monitoring progress in the rollout of vaccines across Britain.

