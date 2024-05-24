Money Report

UAW challenges Mercedes-Benz union vote, asks NLRB for new election

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union is challenging the results of last week's organizing vote of Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama — in which workers voted against union representation — and is asking federal officials to order a new election.

The union alleges the German automaker fired four pro-union workers, forced workers to attend anti-union meetings and interfered with workers' ability to advocate for the union, among a dozen or so other claims.

The National Labor Relations Board confirmed Friday afternoon that its Atlanta-based office received the UAW's objections to the election.

Union organizing failed at the Alabama plant with 56% of the vote, or 2,642 workers, casting ballots against the UAW, according to the NLRB, which oversaw the election. More than 90% of the 5,075 eligible Mercedes-Benz workers voted in the election.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional updates.

