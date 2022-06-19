Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

U.S. Recession Isn't ‘Inevitable,' But Inflation Is ‘Unacceptably High,' Treasury Secretary Yellen Says

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
  • The recession that many Americans fear is coming is not "at all imminent," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told ABC News on Sunday.
  • Talk of a recession has accelerated this year as inflation remains high and the Federal Reserve takes aggressive steps to counter.
  • On Wednesday, the Fed announced a 75 basis point interest rate hike, its largest since 1994.

The recession that many Americans fear is coming is not "at all imminent," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.

Talk of a recession has accelerated this year as inflation remains high and the Federal Reserve takes aggressive steps to counter it. On Wednesday, the Fed announced a 75 basis point interest rate hike, its largest since 1994. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also indicated the Federal Open Market Committee's intent to continue its aggressive path of monetary policy tightening in order to rein in inflation.

At the same time, many expect the combination of resilience in consumer spending and job growth to keep the U.S. out of recession.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I expect the economy to slow," Yellen said in an interview with ABC's "This Week." "It's been growing at a very rapid rate, as the economy, as the labor market, has recovered and we have reached full employment. It's natural now that we expect a transition to steady and stable growth, but I don't think a recession is at all inevitable."

Although Yellen seemed optimistic about avoiding recession, the global economy is still facing serious threats in the coming months with the continued war in Ukraine, soaring inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic. "Clearly, inflation is unacceptably high," Yellen said.

Still, she doesn't believe a drop-off in consumer spending would be the cause of a recession. Yellen told ABC News that the U.S. labor market is the strongest of the post-war period and predicted that inflation would slow "in the months ahead."

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

This 32-Year-Old Has a Toy Business Worth Millions. Here's How He Got His Big Break With DC Comics

Business 2 hours ago

Mark Mobius Shares Tips on How Investors Can Jump on India's ‘Incredible Growth Opportunity'

Kevin O’Leary names 3 companies to invest in: These are 'not going to zero'

These low volatility, dividend-paying global stocks are beating the market — and could go higher

Higher interest rates are here, and that makes these vanilla investments compelling

Bank of America economist says his 'worst fears around the Fed have been confirmed'

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us