Trump says he will testify in New York business fraud trial ‘at the appropriate time'

Former President Donald Trump blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James as he headed into court for the second day of trial in her business fraud lawsuit against him and his company.

"This case should be dismissed," Trump told reporters in a hallway in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Trump said that he will testify in the trial.

The attorney general accuses Trump, two of his adult sons, the Trump Organization, and top executives of fraudulently valuing real estate properties to obtain more favorable loan and insurance terms, and tax benefits.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he plans to testify at the New York trial accusing him of engaging in a yearslong pattern of massive business fraud.

Trump told reporters during a break on the second day of the trial that he will take the witness stand "at the appropriate time."

He is named as a potential witness on lists submitted by his own attorneys, and by lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose $250 million lawsuit is the subject of the trial.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Trump has frequently attacked James, as well as Judge Arthur Engoron, who is conducting the trial without a jury.

On Tuesday, Trump targeted Engoron's principal law clerk by sharing a social media post that included her full name and a photo of her posing with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as they both smiled.

Trump in his repost called the clerk "Schumer's girlfriend" and accused her of "running this case against me."

"How disgraceful!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. "This case should be dismissed immediately!!"

Trump mentioned Schumer and the clerk again during another break later Tuesday, as he claimed that the trial was "rigged" and "fraudulent."

The clerk is seated almost directly across from Trump in court, according to journalists in the room.

Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

Before the trial resumed Tuesday morning, Trump blasted James as a "fraud."

"This case should be dismissed," Trump told reporters outside of the courtroom.

"And she should probably be dismissed also," he said of James.

The attorney general accuses Trump, two of his adult sons, the Trump Organization, and top executives of fraudulently valuing real estate properties to obtain more favorable loan and insurance terms, and tax benefits.

Trump on Tuesday said, "Her numbers are fraudulent."

He had glared at James on Monday when walking out of the courtroom.

The second day of trial resumed with testimony from Donald Bender, a former accountant for Trump and his business.

In addition to seeking $250 million in damages, James is seeking a ban on Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from running a business in New York.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.