Money Report

In partnership with CNBC

Stocks in Asia-Pacific Dip, With Multiple Major Markets in the Region Closed for Holidays

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Jenny Evans | Getty Images
  • Markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Thursday for holidays.
  • In economic developments, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that policy will need to stay "patiently accommodative."

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific dipped in Thursday trade as multiple major markets in the region are closed for holidays.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.55% while the Straits Times index in Singapore declined 0.27%.

Money Report

Coronavirus 58 mins ago

Coping Techniques Can Help People Hitting the ‘Pandemic Wall,' Ex-American Medical Association President Says

Business 1 hour ago

Cramer Calls on U.S. to Build Factories to Address Chip Shortage, Unemployment

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 hovered above the flatline.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific traded 0.21% lower.

Markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for holidays.

In economic developments, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that policy will need to stay "patiently accommodative." The Fed chair said the U.S. is "a long way" from where it needs to be in terms of employment despite the economy having reclaimed more than 12 million jobs since the early days of the Covid pandemic.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 61.97 points higher to a record closing high of 31,437.80. The S&P 500 declined less than 0.1% to finish its trading day at 3,909.88 while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.25% lower at 13,972.53.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.463 as it struggled to recover following a slip from above 90.8 earlier this week.

The Japanese yen traded at 104.58 per dollar, still stronger than levels above 105.2 against the greenback seen early this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7716, mostly holding on to gains after its rise from below $0.768 earlier in the trading week.

Oil prices declined in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 0.76% to $61 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.77% to $58.23 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us