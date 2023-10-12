Sen. Bob Menendez charged with acting as agent of Egypt in superseding indictment

Sen. Bob Menendez has been accused of acting as a foreign agent of Egypt in a superseding indictment.

The indictment marks the latest federal criminal accusations against Menendez.

The longtime New Jersey lawmaker and his wife, Nadine, were previously indicted in New York on federal bribery charges

Sen. Bob Menendez has been accused of acting as a foreign agent for Egypt, according to a superseding federal indictment filed Thursday.

For more than four years between 2018 and 2022, Menendez, D-N.J., along with his wife and others "willfully and knowingly combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together and with each other to have a public official, to wit, ROBERT MENENDEZ, act as an agent of a foreign principal, to wit, the Government of Egypt and Egyptian officials," according to the new indictment.

The indictment also alleges that Menendez "provided sensitive U.S. government information and took other steps that secretly aided" Egypt's government.

The accusation marks the latest federal criminal count against Menendez. The longtime New Jersey lawmaker and his wife, Nadine, were previously indicted in New York on federal bribery charges related to their alleged "corrupt relationship" with three businessmen from their home state to protect those men and benefit the nation of Egypt.

Menendez has since denied wrongdoing and has refused to resign from Congress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.