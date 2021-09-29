Natural Gas Drops 7%, Sharpest Decline Since January Following Big Run-Up on Supply Concerns

Natural gas futures dipped as much as 8% on Wednesday, pulling back from a more than seven-year high above $6 per million British thermal units hit during the prior session.

The contract for November delivery fell to a low of $5.42 on Wednesday, before recovering some of those losses to settle 6.85% lower at $5.47 in the worst daily performance since January.

Natural gas prices have shot up this month amid an energy crunch in Europe that's sent power prices to all-time highs.

Natural gas futures are up 26% for September, and prices have more than doubled since the beginning of the year.

Despite Wednesday's downturn, some believe it's a temporary halt in an otherwise upward trajectory.

"Natural gas fundamentals all point to higher prices: robust Chinese demand, shut-in offshore US production, and low supplies from Russia," strategists at Oanda said. "The natural gas market has a supply problem and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon."

Correction: A previous version misspelled Oanda.