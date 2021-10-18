Asia-Pacific Shares Rise as Investors Watch Apple Supplier Stocks

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's October monetary policy meeting released Tuesday showed the RBA expecting the Australian economy to "return to growth in the December quarter and to its pre-Delta path in the second half of 2022" in its central scenario.

Investors also monitored Apple supplier shares in Asia after the Cupertino-based tech giant announced new products on Monday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade following overnight gains on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 notching its fourth day of gains.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.41% while the Topix index advanced 0.12%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.49%.

Shares in Australia were also higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.16%. Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's October monetary policy meeting showed the RBA expecting the Australian economy to "return to growth in the December quarter and to its pre-Delta path in the second half of 2022."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.19% higher.

In Japan, shares of Taiyo Yuden fell 3.07% while Murata Manufacturing slipped 1.91%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.34% to 4,486.46 while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.84% to 15,021.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, dipping 36.15 points to 35,258.61.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.896 against an earlier high of 93.947.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.26 per dollar after weakening last week from below 113.4 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7424, above levels below $0.74 seen yesterday.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures falling 0.4% to $83.99 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.25% to $82.23 per barrel.