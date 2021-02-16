Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How This Couple Paid Off Their $300,000 Mortgage in 5 Years

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Rob Lee

Paying for a roof over your head is usually the top-line item of any budget.

Rob and Reshawn Lee viewed their mortgage payment as one of the biggest barriers keeping them from quitting their jobs and becoming entrepreneurs.

Rob had a successful career in IT, and Reshawn worked in sales. Together, they would take home more than $200,000 in a good year.

Money Report

Make It 7 mins ago

Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore: ‘Have Faith, Not Fear. I Feel That Has Guided Me'

Business 10 mins ago

Apple Wins Victory as North Dakota Votes Down Bill That Would Regulate App Stores

The Lees were grateful for their income but not passionate about their work.

So the couple came up with a plan: pay off their mortgage, quit their jobs and start their own travel and real estate businesses.

They had purchased a $300,000 home in 2013 near Dallas with a 15-year loan, putting 10% down. Freeing up the more than $2,600 they paid each month on the mortgage would give them the cushion they needed to chase their dreams.

In June 2018, the couple paid off that mortgage balance. Check out this video to see the strategy they used to cut a decade off the term of their loan.

More from Invest in You:
How Walmart and other big firms try to recruit more teenage employees
How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make $40,000 a year

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financereal estateDebtsavings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us