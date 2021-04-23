Google's Recently Promoted Search Boss Earned Cash and Stock Worth $55 Million Last Year

Google SVP Prabhakar Raghavan made more than $55 million in 2020.

Raghavan was promoted to oversee Google's Search business last year after a leadership shuffle.

Google's recently promoted Search boss Prabhakar Raghavan earned cash and stock $55.25 million last year, according to the company's annual proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That amount takes into account his 2020 fiscal year salary of $655,000, stock awards amounting to $54.58 million that vest over time, and $9,750 "other." Alphabet generated over $182 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020.

That's higher than Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat's compensation, which amounted to $50.89 million.

It's the first time the company listed Raghavan on its executive compensation table in his new role. The filing also listed for the first time Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler, who earned $66.38 million during the year. He's had that role since 2015.

The financial disclosure comes nearly a year after Google's leadership shuffle last summer, in which the company brought Search, Assistant and Ads executives together under new Raghavan, who reports to CEO Sundar Pichai. Search remains one of Alphabet's most important businesses -- the "Google Search and other" segment accounted for $104 billion in revenue last year, well ahead of other reported segments like YouTube Ads, Google Cloud, and ads sold on Google Network Members' sites.

The 60 year-old executive now oversees Google Search, Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce, and Payments products. Previously, he was SVP of ads, commence and payments.

Clarification: This headline has been adjusted to note the fact that Raghavan's stock awards vest over time.





