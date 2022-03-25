Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Even Discount Airfares Are on the Rise Thanks to Higher Fuel Costs and Strong Demand, Frontier CEO Says

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Michael Ciaglo | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Airlines' costs are rising along with a rebound in travel demand.
  • Fuel prices and labor costs, airlines' two biggest expenses, have increased sharply.
  • Frontier's CEO Barry Biffle says the discount carrier should be profitable this summer.

Travelers can expect higher airfares this spring and summer, even on discount airlines.

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle told CNBC's "Closing Bell" Friday that bookings and what travelers are paying for tickets as well as add-ons like baggage fees are the highest in the pandemic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Even with the high fuel prices we believe we can be profitable this summer," Biffle said.

Jet fuel, generally airlines' biggest expense after labor costs, has jumped 80% so far this year in the U.S. to the highest levels since 2008 in March as Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia in protests of its attack on Ukraine.

"We'll have to gently raise our fares," Biffle said.

Money Report

Business 21 mins ago

JetBlue Urges Flight Attendants to Accept Assignments as It Races to Hire 700 People by Summer

Markets 22 mins ago

Stocks Could Take Their Cue From Oil, Inflation and Interest Rates in the Week Ahead

Denver-based Frontier Airlines doesn't hedge fuel by locking in prices using futures contracts. Some big U.S. carriers like American Airlines abandoned fuel-hedging programs after oil prices cratered in 2014. Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines continue to hedge, however.

Airlines are also struggling to ramp up staffing in a tight labor market. During the pandemic, a $54 billion federal aid package prohibited U.S. carriers from laying off staff, but carriers urged thousands of employees to take early retirement or other optional packages.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinesspoliticsMarketsUS: NewsBusiness News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us