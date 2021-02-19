Covid Live Updates: Daily Average of New U.S. Covid Cases Declining in 43 States

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

New Covid-19 cases and deaths have trended lower for over a month in the United States. The seven-day average of hospitalizations is declining in 49 states and is holding steady in Washington, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Later on Friday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce that the U.S. will spend $4 billion on international Covid vaccination efforts during his first virtual meeting as president with G-7 leaders. The administration has said the pledge will have no impact on the U.S. domestic vaccination program.

The U.S. is recording at least 71,900 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,900 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Global cases: More than 110.41 million

Global deaths: At least 2.44 million

U.S. cases: More than 27.89 million

U.S. deaths: At least 493,120

Former Aetna CEO on how to pick up the pace of the U.S. vaccine rollout

The Biden administration announced plans this week to double the number of vaccines shipped directly to pharmacies from one million to two million doses per week, with a goal of reaching 40,000 pharmacies nationwide. Mark Bertolini, former Aetna CEO and chairman, joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" to discuss.

Pfizer vaccine cuts infection rates, may be effective after first dose, studies show

Sergio Perez | Reuters

In a spate of encouraging news, two Israeli studies have shown the Pfizer vaccine, made in conjunction with Germany's BioNTech, may have a profound impact on virus transmission, Reuters reports.

A study by Pfizer and the Israeli Health Ministry found the Pfizer vaccine cuts infection rates in asymptomatic cases by 89.4% and in symptomatic cases by 93.7%, the wire service reported.

A separate study by Israel's Sheba Medical Center found that hospital staff who received their first dose in January saw an 85% reduction in symptomatic Covid-19 within 15 to 28 days, and the overall reduction of infections, including asymptomatic cases, was 75%.

—Terri Cullen

Biotechnology expert Geoffrey Porges discuses vaccines' effectiveness against variants

After a recent study was released about the impact of the B.1.351 variant, first found in South Africa, on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, Geoffrey Porges, director of Therapeutics Research and senior biotechnology analyst at SVB Leerink, joined CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" to discuss the implications.

Daily average of new U.S. Covid cases declining in 43 states

The United States is seeing a decline of new Covid cases, on a seven-day average, in 43 states, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Only Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming reported a rise in the seven-day average of new cases.

Severe Covid cases have stabilized in Washington, which has a seven-day average of 704 current hospitalizations, down 3.9% from a week earlier. Hospitalizations are declining in the other 49 states.

This data provided by JHU is collected from dozens of state and local agencies that have varying reporting methodologies and levels of accuracy. Comparisons of the seven-day average help to smooth out inconsistencies in state reporting procedures.

—Melodie Warner

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: Yellen pushes for more stimulus; Pfizer starts testing its vaccine in pregnant women