Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

China to Remove Limits on Foreign Investment in Passenger Car Manufacturing

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

Feature China | Barcroft Media | Getty Images
  • Chinese authorities will allow full foreign ownership of passenger car manufacturing in the country beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
  • That's according to a release Monday from the Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, the top economic planning agency.

BEIJING — Chinese authorities will allow full foreign ownership of passenger car manufacturing in the country beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

That's according to a release Monday from the Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planning agency. The document was one of the government's regular releases on industries barred from foreign investment.

The 2021 version published Monday did not include passenger car manufacturing. The 2020 edition of the list had promised the change would come in 2022.

Money Report

Markets 1 hour ago

U.S. Futures Point to Mixed Open as Investors Assess Omicron Variant

Markets 2 hours ago

China Is Clarifying Rules for Overseas IPOs. Here's What We Still Don't Know.

China has gradually peeled back limits on foreign ownership in the domestic auto industry.

However, Monday's release still included 31 areas in which foreign investment is banned or restricted, including rare earths, film production and distribution, and tobacco products. In industries such as medical institutions, foreign entities must form joint ventures with local partners, which typically have the majority stake.

Wall Street analysts pick their favorite Tesla alternatives for 2022

Top auto analyst Adam Jonas shares his 2022 surprises, plus a prediction for a big move by Tesla

Major Wall Street firms remain largely positive on Rivian despite post-earnings sell-off

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Marketsfinancestock marketsAutosAsia Economy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us