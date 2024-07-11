Biden stumbles over Zelenskyy introduction, calls him ‘President Putin'

- President Joe Biden in an embarrassing verbal stumble introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin," the leader of Russia.
- Biden's botched introduction of Zelenskyy came less than an hour before Biden was due to face reporters at his first news conference since his tongue-tied, sluggish debate against former President Donald Trump in late June.
