Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Decision 2024

Biden stumbles over Zelenskyy introduction, calls him ‘President Putin'

Biden's botched introduction of Zelenskyy came shortly before Biden was due to face reporters at a news conference

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Joe Biden in an embarrassing verbal stumble introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin," the leader of Russia.
  • Biden's botched introduction of Zelenskyy came less than an hour before Biden was due to face reporters at his first news conference since his tongue-tied, sluggish debate against former President Donald Trump in late June.

President Joe Biden in an embarrassing verbal stumble on Thursday introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a Nato conference as "President Putin."

Biden's botched introduction of Zelenskyy came less than an hour before Biden was due to face reporters at his first news conference since his tongue-tied, sluggish debate against former President Donald Trump in late June.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us