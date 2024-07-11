Biden stumbles over Zelenskyy introduction, calls him ‘President Putin'

President Joe Biden in an embarrassing verbal stumble introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin," the leader of Russia.

President Joe Biden in an embarrassing verbal stumble on Thursday introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a Nato conference as "President Putin."

Biden's botched introduction of Zelenskyy came less than an hour before Biden was due to face reporters at his first news conference since his tongue-tied, sluggish debate against former President Donald Trump in late June.

