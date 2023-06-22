Money Report

Biden says his ‘dictator' comment on Xi has no ‘real consequence' on China ties

By Clement Tan,CNBC

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images
  • President Joe Biden said there aren't real consequences to his remarks calling his Chinese counterpart a "dictator."
  • Biden made those comments during a campaign fundraiser in California on Tuesday, just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his first official visit to Beijing.

U.S. President Joe Biden dismissed concerns about his comment referencing Chinese leader Xi Jinping a "dictator," saying his remarks did not undermine diplomatic efforts to mend fragile ties between the two countries.

"I don't think it's had any real consequence," Biden told reporters Thursday at a joint press conference in Washington with the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden labeled Xi a dictator during a campaign fundraiser in California on Tuesday, just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his first official visit to Beijing.

Within hours, China shot back with a sharp response, calling Biden's comment "utterly absurd and irresponsible" and a "provocation."

The Chinese ambassador to Washington, Xie Feng, made "strong protests" to senior White House and State Department officials, NBC News reported.

"I've said this for some time — that the hysteria about the relationship with China is collapsing and moving, etc, etc. We had an incident that caused some — some confusion, you might say," Biden said Thursday. "But Secretary Blinken had a great trip to China. I expect to be meeting with President Xi sometime in the future, in the near term."

