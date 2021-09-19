Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Australian Stocks Slip; Major Asia Markets Closed for Holidays

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Jenny Evans | Getty Images
  • Australian stocks fell in Monday morning trade.
  • Markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday for holidays.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia declined in Monday morning trade, with major markets in Asia closed for holidays.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia fell 1.29%, with shares of major miners declining: Rio Tinto dropped 2.64%, Fortescue Metals Group declined 2.95% while BHP slipped 3.01%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.38% lower.

Money Report

Asia News 1 hour ago

Covid-19 Is a ‘Wake-Up Call' to Act on Southeast Asia's Food Waste Crisis, Experts Say

Health & Science 2 hours ago

From K-Pop Star to Entrepreneur: Former Girls' Generation Member Shares Her New Plans

It's set to be a relatively quiet trading day ahead regionally, with markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea closed on Monday for holidays.

Wall Street analysts pick the global green energy stocks to buy right now

Investment banks pick their favorite global stock ideas for the fall — here are 20

Morgan Stanley picks 'cheap' global stocks and says there is more upside to come

Over on Wall Street, stocks have struggled in the seasonally weak month of September, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing three straight weeks of losses — its first in 2021.

Investor focus for the week will likely be on the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting for clues on the central bank's tapering of its easy monetary policy.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.234 after a recent jump from below 93.

The Japanese yen was at 110.02 per dollar, having weakened last week from below 109.6 against the greenback. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7263, following its slip from above $0.736 last week.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.27% to $75.14 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.29% to $71.76 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us