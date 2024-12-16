Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as investors look toward Fed decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Tuesday, tracking mixed gains on Wall Street as investors look toward the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision stateside.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.44% higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix rose 0.34% and 0.29% respectively. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.28% in its first hour of trade, while the Kosdaq dropped 0.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 19,755, lower than the HSI's last close of 19,795.49.

Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite advanced to a record, lifted by a rally in tech. The tech-heavy index gained 1.24% to 20,173.89, while the S&P 500 added 0.38%, closing at 6,074.08. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, losing 110.58 points, or 0.25%, to end at 43,717.48. The 30-stock Dow fell for an eighth day, marking its longest run of losses since 2018.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Fed decision on Dec. 18 stateside will also be top of mind for investors, with the CME Fedwatch tool currently forecasting a 98.2% chance of a 25-basis-points cut.

Contrary to the general upward trend, market darling Nvidia, the artificial intelligence chipmaker that had driven stock gains over the past two years, saw a 1.7% decline. This drop pushed the stock into correction territory, falling over 10% from its recent all-time high in November.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

Softbank Group shares rise after announcement of $100 billion U.S. investment

Shares of Softbank Group climbed on Tuesday after CEO Masayoshi Son revealed plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S. during a visit to President-elect Donald Trump's residence.

On Monday, the billionaire investor and founder of the Japanese tech-investing firm, in collaboration with Trump, committed to creating at least 100,000 jobs, primarily in artificial intelligence and associated infrastructure. The money will be deployed before the end of Trump's term.

Softbank Group shares traded 3.15% higher in its first hour of trade.

—Lee Ying Shan

CNBC Pro: 3 reasons why smaller European stocks are about to outperform: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank strategists are expecting smaller European stocks to significantly outperform their larger counterparts in the coming months, citing three key factors that could drive this growth.

The investment bank says small-cap stocks have the potential to gain 18% every year over the next three years, if the three key macro-economic drivers were to play out.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

S&P 500, Nasdaq close higher

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed higher on Monday, with the technology-heavy index notching a fresh all-time high and closing record.

The broad market index gained 0.38% to close at 6,074.08. The Nasdaq advanced 1.24% to 20,173.89, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 110 points, or 0.25%, to finish the session at 43,717.48.

— Brian Evans

Dollar rises against yen, euro

The dollar strengthened against the yen and the euro ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

The greenback last gained 0.3% against the yen at 154.11. Earlier on Monday, the dollar reached as high as 154.480 yen for the first time since Nov. 26.

Against the euro, the dollar climbed 0.2%. The euro last traded at $1.05.

— Hakyung Kim