Asia markets open higher as investors await China manufacturing data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stock markets rose Monday ahead of a private survey on China's manufacturing sector.

The Caixin manufacturing survey will follow official data from Friday that showed China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in May.

Investors will also focus on India markets as exit polls over the weekend suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was set for a rare third consecutive term in power.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 1.01% higher, while the broader Topix index gained 1.02%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.78%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.26%, while the smaller-cap Kosdaq was 0.42% higher.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,081, pointing to a marginally higher open compared to the HSI's close of 18,079.61.

Wall Street futures were calm ahead of the first trading day in June, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures up 25 points, or less than 0.1%.

S&P 500 futures were flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.1%.

The main indexes are coming off a strong May, with all three notching their sixth positive month in seven. The Nasdaq Composite rose 6.9%, its best month since November 2023.

Nvidia announces latest AI chip model

Nvidia announced new AI chips on Sunday before its latest model has even shipped to customers.

The new chip model is called "Rubin." Nvidia had announced its "Blackwell" chips in March. Huang said Sunday that Nvidia plans to release new AI chip models on a "one-year rhythm."

Shares of Nvidia are up more than 120 year-to-date even as other deep-pocketed tech companies try to compete with the AI leader.

Key economic reports this week

Here are some of the notable economic and corporate updates this week. All times ET:

Monday, June 3

10 a.m. Construction spending (April)

10 a.m. ISM manufacturing (May)

Tuesday, June 4

10 a.m. JOLTS job openings (April)

Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bath & Body Works

Wednesday, June 5

10 a.m. ISM services PMI (May)

Earnings: Campbell Soup, Dollar Tree

Thursday, June 6

8:30 a.m. Initial jobless claims

Earnings: J.M. Smucker Co.

Friday, June 7

8:30 a.m. May jobs report

