63% of divorcees say this is the No. 1 thing that would have saved their marriage—and it's not more money 

By Aditi Shrikant,CNBC

There are many reasons people choose to file for divorce: lack of family support, infidelity, and compatibility are the top three, according to a survey by Forbes Advisor which polled 1,000 Americans who are divorced or currently getting a divorce

But, almost all of those surveyed believe their union could have been saved by one factor or another. In fact, only 5% of respondents said they don't think anything could have fixed their partnership. 

Here are the top five factors that divorcees believe could have saved their marriage: 

  1. A better understanding of the commitment of marriage prior to marrying
  2. A better understanding of the values and morals of their partner prior to marrying
  3. Waiting longer to start a family 
  4. Seeking professional help from a therapist or couples counselor 
  5. Waiting longer to get married 
Of those surveyed, 63% said a better understanding of the commitment of marriage prior to marrying could have saved their partnership. Perhaps related, 34% of respondents said that their marriage ended due to infidelity. 

More than half, 56%, of respondents said a better understanding of the values and morals of their partner might have helped them avoid divorce. 

And 44% said waiting to start a family might have saved their marriage. Children seem to be a pain point for many couples with 43% of divorcees say parenting differences were a large source of conflict for them and their partner, along with division of household labor.

