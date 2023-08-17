63% of divorcees say this is the No. 1 thing that would have saved their marriage—and it's not more money 

There are many reasons people choose to file for divorce: lack of family support, infidelity, and compatibility are the top three, according to a survey by Forbes Advisor which polled 1,000 Americans who are divorced or currently getting a divorce.

But, almost all of those surveyed believe their union could have been saved by one factor or another. In fact, only 5% of respondents said they don't think anything could have fixed their partnership.

Here are the top five factors that divorcees believe could have saved their marriage:

A better understanding of the commitment of marriage prior to marrying A better understanding of the values and morals of their partner prior to marrying Waiting longer to start a family Seeking professional help from a therapist or couples counselor Waiting longer to get married

Of those surveyed, 63% said a better understanding of the commitment of marriage prior to marrying could have saved their partnership. Perhaps related, 34% of respondents said that their marriage ended due to infidelity.

More than half, 56%, of respondents said a better understanding of the values and morals of their partner might have helped them avoid divorce.

And 44% said waiting to start a family might have saved their marriage. Children seem to be a pain point for many couples with 43% of divorcees say parenting differences were a large source of conflict for them and their partner, along with division of household labor.

