Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Homeland Security

2 Men Accused of Impersonating DHS Agents Hit With Weapons Charges in New Indictment

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Source: Bill Hennessy
  • Two Washington, D.C., men accused of impersonating federal agents were hit with weapons charges in a new grand jury indictment.
  • The men, Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali, previously were charged in a criminal complaint in federal court in Washington with impersonating agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
  • Prosecutors have said the men duped Secret Service agents, including ones who protected the White House and first lady Jill Biden, with their false stories about working for DHS.

Two Washington, D.C., men accused of impersonating federal agents were hit with weapons charges Tuesday in a new grand jury indictment.

The men, Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and 35-year-old Haider Ali, previously were charged in a criminal complaint in federal court in Washington with impersonating agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The indictment issued Tuesday includes those charges, but also charges Taherzadeh with two counts of unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition device, specifically magazines for Glock and Sig Sauer semiautomatic pistols.

Ali was additionally indicted on one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, specifically a Glock magazine.

Evidence photos regarding  Taherzadeh and Ali impersonating Federal Agents submitted by the D.O.J.
Evidence photos regarding  Taherzadeh and Ali impersonating Federal Agents submitted by the D.O.J.

Prosecutors have said the men duped Secret Service agents, including ones who protected the White House and first lady Jill Biden, with their false stories about working for DHS.

Money Report

Business 27 mins ago

Failing to Get Top Grades at College Could Cost You £3,800 a Year, New British Study Reveals

Business 48 mins ago

‘Don't Fight the U.S. Consumer' — Bank of America CEO Says Spending Is Healthy Despite Roaring Inflation

A cache of weapons and police equipment was found in apartments maintained by the men, who loaned two expensive apartments to two Secret Service agents, prosecutors have said.

Both men last week were ordered released on bail into the custody of relatives over the objections of prosecutors, who called them a danger to the public.

Four Secret Service agents who had contact with the men have been placed on administrative leave.

Filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia
Courtesy: U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia
Filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Homeland SecurityArian Taherzadehhaider ali
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us