Is Costco open today?: What to know about warehouse's holiday hours

Costco members looking to shop at the discount warehouse store on New Year's Day will have to wait until Thursday.

Costco warehouses will be closed on New Year's Day Wednesday and reopen on Jan. 2.

The retailer is offering New Year's sales online.

Costco New Year's Day hours

Costco will be closed on New Year's Day.

Costco Thursday hours

Costco will reopen for the new year on Thursday, Jan. 2. It's typical Thursday hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Costco's holiday closures

Costco is closed each year on New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Here's a list of Costco's holiday closures:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Easter Sunday
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

Costco store locations

Members can find their nearest warehouse using the store locator here.

