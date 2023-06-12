Antisemitic flyers littering Long Island lawns target Jewish lawmakers backing gun control laws

Neighbors on Long Island say anti-Jewish hate is rearing its ugly head right in their front lawns.

Antisemtic flyers have littered the yards of a number of homes in Plainview, and while authorities are familiar with the hate group claiming responsibility, police say there not much they can do about it.

The flyers were found folded up and placed inside Ziplock bags weighted down by rice so they would not fly away in the wind. The bags were thrown onto the sidewalk which leads to a Long Island synagogue -- a fact many in the community don't believe to be a coincidence.

Rachel Klein said she saw the packets in front of her house and knew they weren't a friendly delivery. Inside, the flyers target more than half a dozen Jewish lawmakers supporting gun control laws.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"It's disgusting. And to do it in broad daylight on a relatively busy street, I mean there's a problem with society if this stuff is coming out into the open like this," Klein told News 4.

The flyers were left on Jamaica Avenue in Plainview across from a school and down the street from a synagogue.

"I think this route, on the way to this orthodox temple where families would be walking for Shabbat, was intentional," Klein said.

Rabbi Eli Weissman of Young Israel Plainview was not shocked the fliers surfaced, but was disappointed they landed in this community.

"I think we all know this is out there. Our synagogue has a guard out front every weekend because of these anxieties," Weissman said.

The rabbi got calls from residents who were upset about the fliers, and while hateful, police say the flyer is considered free speech.

"I’m working with the Nassau Police Department and we are hoping to be able to gather footage from some of these homes with Ring doorbells to see if we apprehend these people,” Nassau Legislator Arnold Drucker said.

The fringe hate group listed on the flyer has also been known to leave flyers in other communities. Last July, they were distributing in Rockville Centre and Oceanside.

"We need not just Jewish people to speak out, we need all decent people to say this is not who we are, this is not what we stand for and we aren’t going to tolerate it here," Klein said.

Detectives with the police department said they are investigating.