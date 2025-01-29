NY Waterway names new ferry after Jackie Robinson

New York Waterway is christening the newest addition to its fleet, named after one of the most groundbreaking athletes of all-time.

The Jackie Robinson is a 500-seat passenger ferry named in honor of the Brooklyn Dodgers legend and civil rights icon.

New York Waterway officials, along with the Jackie Robinson Foundation and Robinson's granddaughter, kicked off the ferry's first official ride with a champagne bottle-breaking ceremony on Tuesday.

"Our family is really honored to have the opportunity to have young people and all...ride on the Jackie Robinson and have an opportunity to reflect on his legacy, not just on the baseball field, but off the baseball field," said Robinson's granddaughter Sonya Pankey.

The Jackie Robinson will begin running on Friday.