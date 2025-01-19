Adams' team blasts ex-prosecutor's op-ed in latest effort to toss corruption case

Mayor Eric Adams is turning to a different legal argument in hopes of having his federal corruption indictment thrown out.

In a new court filing, Adams' defense lawyer accuses now-former U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of plotting criminal charges against the mayor in an effort to run for mayor himself. The filing was first reported by the New York Post.

“Mr. Williams brought a meritless case against a political rival to bolster his own immediate candidacy for office, potentially including Mayor of New York City,” Spiro wrote.

Williams has not announced any such plans.

The Adams team points to an opinion piece Williams wrote last week in which he said the city is being led with a "broken ethical compass."

Adams' lawyer, Alex Spiro, suggests that statement, among others, would taint a jury.

In the meantime, the mayor is sharing more about his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday in Florida.

Adams had said there was on discussion of his legal troubles amid speculation he could seek a pardon from President-elect Donald Trump.

The mayor has not decided whether he'll attend Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday.

"I'm still trying to decide how I'm moving and how I'm traveling. And I wake up in the morning, and the teams give me my schedule, and I decide how to move. It's Dr. King's birthday," Adams said Saturday during a winter storm briefing. "So once I decide, we put out our public schedule every day, and you guys are not going to be surprised."