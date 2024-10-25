Injuries reported after car crashes head on into bus in Union: NJ Transit

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a NJ Transit bus Friday morning in Union, New Jersey, according to NJ Transit.

A NJ Transit bus was hit head on by a car going in the opposite direction that then swerved in front of it around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Stuyvesant Ave. and Stanley Terrace, the transit agency said.

NJ Transit said fifteen people sought medical treatment and one person was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Four people on a second bus traveling behind the first one were injured when that second bus had to stop short following the crash, according to NJ Transit. The injuries are all believed to be minor.