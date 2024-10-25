NJ Transit

Injuries reported after car crashes head on into bus in Union: NJ Transit

By Brad Luck

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a NJ Transit bus Friday morning in Union, New Jersey, according to NJ Transit.

A NJ Transit bus was hit head on by a car going in the opposite direction that then swerved in front of it around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Stuyvesant Ave. and Stanley Terrace, the transit agency said.

NJ Transit said fifteen people sought medical treatment and one person was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Four people on a second bus traveling behind the first one were injured when that second bus had to stop short following the crash, according to NJ Transit. The injuries are all believed to be minor.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NJ TransitNew Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us