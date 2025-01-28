NJ town again cancels Groundhog Day celebrations because it can't get a groundhog

Call it a Groundhog Day déjà vu.

For the fifth year in a row, a New Jersey borough has had to cancel its beloved Groundhog Day celebration for a simple, and pretty important, reason: They can't get a groundhog due to a state law.

Residents of Milltown, in Middlesex County, will say just how special the February holiday is in the town of about 7,000.

"It’s a big tradition in town, it’s like one big family," said one resident.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Those who have attended the unique event also tell of the joy they get from the experience, and how that's been hard to come by after wranglers for the town groundhog, named Milltown Mel, were forced to cancel the past few years of celebrations.

"We’re frustrated. I’m trying to keep a smiley face on but it’s not easy," said Russell Einbinder, the town's wrangler.

Einbinder said the town will once again be nixing the highly popular event for 2025 because there is no Milltown Mel to predict either six more weeks of winter or an early Spring.

"It was attended by almost a thousand people the last couple of years we did it. It was amazing," said Einbinder. "Unfortunately we can’t start up again until we get a new groundhog."

According to Einbinder, the problems started in 2021 when Milltown Mel died. Wranglers found a replacement in Tennessee and brought it to town to assume the important role — but they had to surrender the replacement groundhog to state officials, thanks to a state law that bans importing animals who have the potential to carry rabies.

"We’re still not allowed to do it yet because the law has not been changed yet. So, until that happens, we can’t legally obtain a groundhog and be its caretaker," said Einbinder.

For those in the area still looking for a groundhog day fix, don't fret. The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is inviting people to visit on Sunday and watch Edwina the Groundhog make her weather prediction for this year.