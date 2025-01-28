The myriad of drones seen flying over New Jersey and around the tri-state at the end of 2024 were, for the most part, authorized by the Federal Aviation Agency, the White House said during its first press conference of the Trump administration.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during the press briefing. "This was not the enemy."

Leavitt added that the the situation worsened when "hobbyists, recreational and private individuals" also started flying their drones in the tri-state area "due to curiosity."

The sightings last year, reported in November and December in New York, New Jersey and other nearby states, prompted at least one airport closure, led to arrests and triggered calls from lawmakers and the FAA for more oversight.

The sightings appeared to slow down after the FAA in December imposed temporary flight restrictions on drone flights in New Jersey and New York that lifted in some areas Jan. 19.

Since the restrictions lifted, more reports of sightings from Connecticut to New Jersey have been reported.

The FAA has not confirmed the new sightings, but said that it is responsible for ensuring drones operate safely within the broader National Airspace System.